The Rotary Club of Kerrville celebrates Herring’s selection, with confirmation expected on December 1 if no challenges arise.

Lisa Herring of the Rotary Club of Kerrville, Texas, has been selected by the Zone 25B Nominating Committee to serve as a Rotary International Director for the 2028–2030 term.

Rotary members congratulated Herring on the honour, recognising her dedication to the organisation and commitment to service. They expressed confidence in the leadership, vision and passion she will bring to the role.

Her selection marks an important milestone in her Rotary journey. If no challenges arise, officials will confirm her position on December 1.

Members celebrated the announcement and wished Herring every success as she prepares to take on this leadership responsibility.

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