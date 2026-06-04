A new collection of summer homes showcases how architecture can work in harmony with nature. Featured in Summer Houses by Izabela Anna Moren, these retreats span continents and landscapes, from tropical rainforests to rugged coastlines.

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Each property reflects its environment through thoughtful design, local materials, and sustainable building practices.

Costa Rica’s Rainforest Sanctuary

Sinfonia Verde, located on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, offers a unique rainforest experience. Architect Benjamin Saxe designed the circular home to provide panoramic views of the surrounding forest.

Moreover, the elevated structure allows wildlife, water, and air to move naturally beneath the building, minimizing environmental impact.

Historic Spaces Reimagined In Greece

Mesaria Canava on the island of Santorini transforms a 200-year-old underground wine cellar into a modern summer retreat.

Architects preserved the original vaulted rooms and terraces. As a result, the property combines historical character with contemporary comfort.

Homes Hidden Within The Landscape

In the Netherlands, The House Under the Ground blends almost invisibly into the countryside near Eindhoven.

Architects placed much of the structure below ground level and covered exposed sections with wildflowers. Consequently, the home becomes part of the natural landscape rather than standing apart from it.

Tropical Living In Brazil

Canopy House, located near Brazil’s Atlantic rainforest, sits on concrete columns above the jungle floor.

The design features open living areas, terraces, and natural materials. Furthermore, it encourages close interaction with the surrounding tropical environment.

Scotland’s Cliffside Retreat

Perched on the rugged coast of the Outer Hebrides, Caochan na Creige reflects the natural beauty of Scotland’s ancient landscape.

Architect Eilidh Izat used locally sourced stone and integrated natural rock formations into the design. Therefore, the home appears deeply connected to its setting.

Innovative Designs Across Europe

Other standout properties include Copper Bottom in Oxford, England, known for its striking copper exterior and low-carbon design.

Meanwhile, a lakeside retreat in Hungary uses traditional reed roofing, while Germany’s Lake House features large glass façades that frame forest and lake views.

Coastal Elegance In Africa And Spain

Nigeria’s Coral Pavilion captures Atlantic Ocean views through open spaces and climate-responsive architecture.

Similarly, Estancia San José in Spain preserves the character of historic farm buildings while incorporating modern living spaces and natural materials.

Architecture That Celebrates Place

These ten homes demonstrate how thoughtful architecture can enhance rather than dominate the environment.

By responding to local geography, climate, and culture, each retreat offers a unique escape while promoting a deeper connection with nature.