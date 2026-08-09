The Naya Nazimabad Sports Festival opens with a flag-hoisting ceremony in Karachi.

The week-long event brings together young athletes across 15 sporting disciplines as part of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

KARACHI, August 9, 2026: The Naya Nazimabad Sports Festival opened in Karachi on Sunday as part of Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The opening ceremony featured flag-hoisting, a patriotic performance, pigeon releases and cake cutting. Organisers also arranged several activities for children and young athletes.

Colourful Opening Ceremony

The event began with a recitation from the Holy Quran. Guests then sang the national anthem.

Twelve-year-old student Ayat performed a patriotic song. Her performance received a warm response from the audience.

Guests later hoisted the national flag. They also released pigeons into the air and cut a cake to mark Independence Day.

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Syed Muhammad Talha, president of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana, attended the ceremony as chief guest. He said the festival aims to celebrate Independence Day through sports and community activities.

15 Sports on the Schedule

The festival brings together competitions in 15 sporting disciplines. These include cricket, football, snooker, squash, tennis, padel and table tennis.

The programme also includes swimming, badminton, skating and archery. Other activities will give young participants more opportunities to showcase their skills.

The competitions will continue until August 14.

Organisers have also planned a musical concert on the night of August 13. A fireworks display will follow the concert.

Focus on Pakistan’s Young Athletes

Talha said Pakistan has no shortage of sporting talent. He called for greater support and better facilities for young athletes.

He said national athletes have achieved notable success despite limited resources. Better sports infrastructure, he added, could encourage more young people to take up sports.

Talha also expressed hope that Pakistani athletes would deliver stronger performances at future Olympic Games.

He highlighted Naya Nazimabad’s development as a sports-focused community. He said Chairman Arif Habib’s vision includes creating a “Sports City” with facilities for more than 20 sports.

Talha said the project could help create more opportunities for young athletes.

Ghani Usman, Tariq Iqbal and other speakers also addressed the gathering. They highlighted the role of sports in developing discipline, confidence and teamwork among young people.

Certificates and Awards

A large number of citizens attended the opening ceremony. Senior Manager Raheel Karim, Sports Manager Muhammad Asif and Sindh Tennis Association Secretary Khalid Rahmani were among the attendees.

Organisers distributed certificates to children who completed the summer camp.

They also presented appreciation awards to Sajid Irfan, Muhammad Amir, Afra Siddiqui, Syeda Sidra, Safdar Ahmed, Ibrahim Shaikh, Abdul Shakoor and others.

The festival combines Independence Day celebrations with sporting activities. Organisers hope the event will encourage more children and young people to participate in sports.

The programme will continue through August 14, giving athletes and spectators several days of competitions and entertainment in Naya Nazimabad.

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