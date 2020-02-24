Reduction in electricity price Govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said provision of electricity to the domestic and industrial consumers at reasonable rate, energy reforms and checking its losses are the foremost priorities of the government.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he pointed out that the energy sector faces multiple challenges today owing to the power agreements signed by previous governments which also neglected the timely administrative reforms and losses in the transmission and distribution system.

He said the people are resultantly bearing the whole burden today.

Imran Khan said that the government is providing relief to every possible level to the weaker segments of the society and consumers using up to three hundred units.

Imran Khan said the government is cognizant of the problems faced by the masses and it is our utmost effort to stabilize the power prices and provide every possible relief to the people.

The meeting was attended amongst others by Minister for Planning Asad Umer, Minister for Power Omar Ayub, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Nadeem Babar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting to make efforts to highlight Pakistan’s true identity at national and global level.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting regarding highlighting the identity of the country in Islamabad today.

The meeting was informed that the present government has gained significant achievements which have raised the dignity of the country.

The meeting was briefed that after decades, Pakistan is not fighting anyone else’s war, but it is playing an active role in promoting peace in the world.



