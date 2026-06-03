ISLAMABAD: realme has strengthened its youth-focused strategy by previewing its upcoming C100i smartphone and announcing a partnership with travel community Teen Musafir.

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The company said it is shifting toward practical, durability-driven devices that support young users in education, work, and daily mobility. Moreover, it wants to position its smartphones as reliable tools for demanding environments.

Youth-focused design approach

realme said the C100i reflects its commitment to the “Ahead Generation.” It emphasized that young users need devices that can handle long usage hours and unpredictable routines.

In addition, the smartphone will feature a 7000mAh Titan Battery. It also carries a six-year battery health support plan that aims to extend long-term performance.

Durability and core features

The C100i includes reverse charging support, which allows users to power other devices in emergency situations.

Furthermore, realme has added ArmorShell drop protection and IP64-rated resistance against dust and water. The device also features a 120Hz display to improve smoothness and visual performance.

Teen Musafir collaboration

Meanwhile, realme has partnered with Teen Musafir, a Gen Z travel community, to test the device in real-world environments.

The campaign will take the C100i to challenging locations, including mountainous regions in northern areas. As a result, the test will evaluate performance under rugged terrain, changing weather, and limited connectivity.

Market positioning

Overall, realme positions the C100i as a durability-focused smartphone for young, active users. The company also aims to expand its presence in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segment with this launch.