ISLAMABAD: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has played a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s mineral sector over the past three years. Through reforms, foreign investment, and international partnerships, the council has helped accelerate growth across the industry.

As a result, Pakistan has attracted new investment, improved its regulatory framework, and expanded mineral exports. Consequently, the sector has emerged as an increasingly important contributor to economic development.

Major mining projects gain momentum

Notably, major projects such as Reko Diq and Saindak have recorded significant progress under SIFC-backed initiatives. These developments have strengthened investor confidence and opened a new chapter for Pakistan’s mining industry.

In addition, the government introduced a National Minerals Harmonisation Framework. This framework aims to create uniform regulations across provinces and improve governance throughout the sector.

Reforms strengthen investment climate

Furthermore, authorities established a dedicated national fund for the mineral sector. They also launched a modern licensing system to improve transparency and efficiency.

As a result, investors can now navigate procedures more easily. Moreover, the reforms have encouraged both local and international companies to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s mining industry.

International cooperation expands

Meanwhile, Finnish company Metso has announced investment in Reko Diq and other mining projects. The company has also launched training programmes to enhance local skills and technical expertise.

Similarly, Pak Salt entered into a strategic partnership with a Chinese company to support growth in Pakistan’s salt industry. This collaboration is expected to create new business opportunities and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Research and training receive boost

Additionally, Pakistan upgraded its Geo-Science Advanced Research Laboratories and secured internationally recognised certification. This achievement has improved the credibility of mineral testing and research services.

At the same time, authorities launched modern training programmes for the Geological Survey of Pakistan. These initiatives aim to improve technical capabilities and strengthen institutional performance.

Mineral exports record strong growth

Furthermore, Pakistan’s mineral exports have increased significantly during the past three years. In particular, exports of copper, zinc, chromite, and aluminium to China have reached record levels.

Consequently, the mineral sector has increased its contribution to export earnings and foreign exchange reserves.

New opportunities emerge in AJK

Meanwhile, authorities restored mining licences in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after nearly two years. As a result, investors can once again pursue exploration and development projects in the region.

Moreover, the decision has created fresh opportunities for investment and job creation in the mining sector.

Sector positioned for future growth

Overall, the SIFC’s three-year strategy has transformed Pakistan’s mineral industry. Through reforms, investment, and international cooperation, the council has helped position the sector as a major source of exports, economic growth, and long-term investment opportunities.