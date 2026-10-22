Real Madrid Thrash RB Leipzig 4-1 to Maintain Perfect Champions League Record

Real Madrid extended their winning run in the UEFA Champions League with a commanding 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe and Yan Diomande scored as Jose Mourinho’s side secured their third consecutive win in the competition.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring late in the first half, while Arda Guler doubled Madrid’s advantage shortly after the break. Mbappe added a third before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back for Leipzig. Diomande then sealed the victory with a spectacular volley into the top corner.

The result marked Madrid’s fourth consecutive victory across all competitions and strengthened their confidence ahead of Sunday’s highly anticipated La Liga Clasico against Barcelona.

Mbappe Continues Impressive Scoring Run

Mbappe has scored in all three of Madrid’s Champions League matches this season. His goal against Leipzig took his tally to 12 goals in 12 appearances across competitions, according to the supplied report.

Speaking to Movistar, the French forward stressed the importance of collecting points to secure a place among the competition’s top eight teams.

Arsenal Fight Back to Draw 2-2 Against Bayern Munich as Declan Rice Strikes Late

“We know every point is important to get into the top eight,” Mbappe said, adding that the team needed to keep winning with five league-phase matches remaining.

Despite his impressive form, Mbappe insisted that he wanted to improve further. He said he always expected more from himself and would continue working to help Madrid maintain their momentum.

Silva and Guler Put Madrid in Control

Leipzig created the first major opportunity, but Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois produced an excellent low save to deny Romulo Cardoso.

Madrid gradually found their rhythm. Vinicius Junior tested Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, who made a full-stretch save to keep the visitors in the contest.

Madrid eventually broke the deadlock late in the first half. Federico Valverde cut the ball back for Guler, whose effort Vandevoordt blocked. Silva reacted quickly to finish from close range and register his first goal for the club.

Guler extended Madrid’s lead in the 52nd minute. After Jude Bellingham delivered the ball across the area, Mbappe headed it back into Guler’s path, allowing the midfielder to hold off a defender and finish.

Diomande Makes an Immediate Impact

Mourinho introduced Diomande for Vinicius with around 20 minutes remaining. The Brazilian watched from the bench as Madrid’s attack continued to cause problems for Leipzig.

Diomande helped create Madrid’s third goal by pulling the ball back to Mbappe near the edge of the penalty area. The French forward curled a precise finish beyond Vandevoordt to put the result beyond doubt.

Leipzig responded quickly when Dean Huijsen lost concentration at the back, allowing Gomis to fire past Courtois and score a consolation goal.

However, Diomande had the final say. Brahim Diaz supplied the cross, and the substitute unleashed a powerful volley into the top corner. The strike marked his third goal in four appearances, underlining his growing influence in Madrid’s attack.

Mourinho Turns Attention to the Clasico

Madrid’s victory provides a timely confidence boost before their showdown with Barcelona. The Spanish giants have endured a difficult domestic period but have maintained a perfect record in the Champions League league phase.

Mourinho acknowledged the significance of the Clasico while noting that Madrid would have 24 hours less rest than their rivals.

“For a Clasico, confidence doesn’t exist,” he told Movistar, describing the fixture as different from an ordinary league match.

Vinicius also remained a talking point after Mourinho substituted him. Mbappe encouraged his teammate to remain calm and confident, stressing that his quality was unquestionable.

Mourinho, meanwhile, said he was happy with Vinicius’ performance and avoided speculating about the winger’s feelings.

Madrid will now prepare for one of the season’s biggest domestic fixtures, carrying the momentum of another convincing European victory.

Follow THE AZB