Arsenal Fight Back to Draw 2-2 Against Bayern Munich as Declan Rice Strikes Late

Arsenal produced a determined performance to earn a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich in a thrilling UEFA Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena, with Declan Rice scoring a superb 82nd-minute equaliser.

The Gunners looked set for defeat before a slick passing move involving Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres created the opening for Rice. The midfielder surged into the penalty area and fired a precise finish past Manuel Neuer from a tight angle to rescue a point.

Arsenal had earlier taken the lead through Eberechi Eze, who finished a Martin Ødegaard pass after replacing the injured Bukayo Saka. However, Harry Kane inspired Bayern’s response, setting up their equaliser before putting the German side ahead from the penalty spot.

Eze Gives Arsenal an Early Boost

Arsenal started confidently and created several opportunities against one of Europe’s strongest home sides. Their attacking intent paid off when Eze found the net after receiving Ødegaard’s pass.

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The goal followed Saka’s early withdrawal with a suspected quadriceps injury. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta later expressed concern about the winger’s condition, saying the injury “doesn’t look good at all”.

Despite losing Saka, Arsenal continued to threaten Bayern. The visitors showed they were prepared to attack rather than simply defend against the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern also created dangerous chances. David Raya produced an outstanding save to deny Alphonso Davies from close range, while Neuer kept his side in the contest with a crucial intervention after the break.

Kane Inspires Bayern’s Comeback

Harry Kane played a decisive role in Bayern’s response. The England captain delivered an excellent through-ball to set up Davies’ equaliser, shifting momentum in the hosts’ favour.

Bayern then took the lead when Kane converted a penalty after Jurrien Timber handled the ball. The goal continued Kane’s impressive record against Arsenal, taking his tally to 16 goals in 22 appearances against the club.

Kane also extended his remarkable Champions League scoring run, becoming only the second player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score in 10 consecutive matches in the competition.

Bayern had entered the contest with an outstanding home record in the Champions League league phase and group stage. Nevertheless, Arsenal refused to surrender and continued searching for an equaliser.

Rice Delivers a Dramatic Late Equaliser

Arsenal’s persistence finally paid off in the 82nd minute. Madueke and Gyökeres combined in a swift passing move that opened space for Rice to attack the penalty area.

Rice finished clinically from an acute angle, beating Neuer and securing a valuable draw for the visitors.

The performance also answered criticism of Arsenal’s playing style following their narrow 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest. At the Allianz Arena, Arteta’s team demonstrated attacking ambition, created chances and competed with Bayern throughout the match.

Arsenal finished with more shots and possession than their hosts, underlining their ability to challenge Bayern on their own ground.

Arteta Praises Arsenal’s Performance

Arteta described the contest as one of the highest-level performances his team had delivered, praising both the quality of the opposition and the intensity of the match.

The Arsenal manager said his side started strongly, controlled important periods and created enough opportunities to take the lead earlier. He also praised the team’s response after Bayern moved ahead.

Arteta highlighted the significance of earning a draw at a venue where Bayern had dominated many previous European opponents. He called the performance “special” and commended his players’ spirit and the quality of Rice’s equaliser.

However, Saka’s injury remains a concern for Arsenal. Arteta said the medical team needed to assess the winger before determining the severity of the problem.

Arsenal Face a Busy Schedule

Arsenal now turn their attention to a demanding run of fixtures before the November international break. Their upcoming schedule includes a meeting with Everton and a Premier League trip to Liverpool on November 1.

Saka’s availability for those matches remains uncertain, leaving Arteta waiting for further medical assessments.

For now, Arsenal can take confidence from a resilient display in Munich. Rice’s late strike secured a draw, while the team’s attacking performance showed they could compete with one of Europe’s leading sides even after losing a key player to injury.

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