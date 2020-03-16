Purpose of China’s visit to express solidarity in wake of coronavirus: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says main purpose of our visit to China is to express solidarity with the people and Chinese leadership in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media in Beijing today, he said the world has lauded the China’s efforts to fight the Corona virus with determination.

He said China is a long-time friend of Pakistan and this visit will provide an opportunity to discuss a range of issues including bilateral relations, regional situation, Afghan peace process and situation in occupied Kashmir.

The Minister said meetings with Chinese President and the Prime Minister will be held and MoUs will be signed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture and science and technology.

He also thanked the Chinese leadership for taking care and supporting the Pakistani students.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan not only expressed solidarity with the Chinese leadership but also assured all possible support in this difficult time.

He thanked China for providing Pakistan pesticides and agricultural tools to overcome locust.

Talking about peace process in Afghanistan, he said now it is the responsibility of Afghan leadership to ensure the conditions of the peace agreement.



Like this: Like Loading...