HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Purpose of China’s visit to express solidarity in wake of coronavirus: Qureshi

Web Desk 12 hours ago
0 4 Less than a minute
Shah Mehmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says main purpose of our visit to China is to express solidarity with the people and Chinese leadership in wake of coronavirus pandemic.   

Talking to media in Beijing today, he said the world has lauded the China’s efforts to fight the Corona virus with determination.

He said China is a long-time friend of Pakistan and this visit will provide an opportunity to discuss a range of issues including bilateral relations, regional situation, Afghan peace process and situation in occupied Kashmir. 

The Minister said meetings with Chinese President and the Prime Minister will be held and MoUs will be signed on cooperation in the fields of agriculture and science and technology. 

He also thanked the Chinese leadership for taking care and supporting the Pakistani students.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan not only expressed solidarity with the Chinese leadership but also assured all possible support in this difficult time.

He thanked China for providing Pakistan pesticides and agricultural tools to overcome locust.

Talking about peace process in Afghanistan, he said now it is the responsibility of Afghan leadership to ensure the conditions of the peace agreement. 

Web Desk

Related Articles

Imran Khan

Prime Minister reiterates his call for peaceful resolution of issues between Pakistan, India

February 24, 2019

Imran visits Quaid’s mausoleum for first time in the wake of getting to be PM

September 16, 2018
British Airways

British Airways Touches Down in Islamabad

June 3, 2019

PM leaves for New York to attend UNGA session

September 21, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: