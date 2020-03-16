PM determined to save economy from negative impacts of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined government’s priority to save economy from the negative impacts of the coronavirus and ensuring uninterrupted flow of economic activities in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting to cater to the possible effects of coronavirus on economy in Islamabad today, he said protecting employment of the general public is also top priority of the government.

He directed the concerned authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to the common man in view of any possible situation and ensure availability of the essential commodities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the complaint of hoarding and illegal profiteering will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said strict action will be taken in this regard.



