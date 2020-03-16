HEADLINEPAKISTAN

PM determined to save economy from negative impacts of coronavirus

Web Desk 7 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined government’s priority to save economy from the negative impacts of the coronavirus and ensuring uninterrupted flow of economic activities in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting to cater to the possible effects of coronavirus on economy in Islamabad today, he said protecting employment of the general public is also top priority of the government. 

He directed the concerned authorities to devise a comprehensive strategy to provide relief to the common man in view of any possible situation and ensure availability of the essential commodities.

The Prime Minister stressed that the complaint of hoarding and illegal profiteering will not be tolerated at any cost.

He said strict action will be taken in this regard.

Web Desk

Related Articles

BANGLADESH

BD enjoys good relations with all regional countries: HC

February 14, 2019

Dolmen Mall Amplifies Independence Day Celebrations in Karachi

August 14, 2018

PAF to transform Naltar Valley into a hub of winter sports: Air Chief

September 2, 2018
Shah Mehmood

World take Notice of Indian Steps Posing threat to Regional peace : Shah Mehmood

December 23, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: