PUBG MOBILE x NARUTO: PUBG MOBILE Announces Landmark NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Collaboration

Mahad Shaikh July 1, 2026

Version 4.5 introduces transformed environments, anime-inspired abilities, and immersive gameplay ahead of its global launch on July 9.

PUBG MOBILE and NARUTO SHIPPUDEN collaboration featuring anime-inspired gameplay and iconic characters in Version 4.5.

PUBG MOBILE unveils its major NARUTO SHIPPUDEN collaboration for Version 4.5.

PUBG MOBILE revealed a major new collaboration with NARUTO SHIPPUDEN, introducing one of the largest crossover experiences in the game’s eight-year history through the upcoming Version 4.5 update.

Announced in London, the global partnership will launch on July 9 and bring the world of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN into PUBG MOBILE through expanded gameplay features, transformed environments, and anime-inspired experiences designed for players worldwide.

Developed under the supervision of the Naruto Production Committee, the collaboration integrates iconic locations and signature abilities from the celebrated anime series directly into the game. Players will be able to explore recognisable settings including Hidden Leaf Village, Hokage Rock, and The Final Valley.

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The update also introduces shinobi-inspired combat mechanics, allowing players to use well-known ninjutsu techniques such as Chidori, Rasengan, Shadow Clone, and Flying Raijin Jutsu. PUBG MOBILE also confirmed a dedicated boss battle experience featuring The Nine-Tails, one of the most iconic figures in the NARUTO storyline.

In addition to gameplay changes, the collaboration will launch themed character collections featuring Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Hinata, Tsunade, Jiraiya, Gaara, and Madara, alongside additional content scheduled to be revealed later.

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games, said the company continues to expand interactive entertainment through large-scale partnerships and premium player experiences. He said NARUTO’s global cultural impact and loyal fan community made the collaboration a strong fit for the platform and added that the crossover aims to deliver one of PUBG MOBILE’s most ambitious experiences to date.

First introduced in 1999, NARUTO remains one of the world’s most recognised anime and manga franchises and continues to attract audiences across generations. The series maintains a strong international following and remains a major force in global entertainment.

PUBG MOBILE said more details about the NARUTO SHIPPUDEN partnership and Version 4.5 will be announced before the official release on July 9.

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