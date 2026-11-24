Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presents an award to Mobilink Bank's Atta ur Rehman for its contribution to the Apna Ghar Programme.

Bank reports more than PKR 6 billion in housing finance disbursements, becoming the only microfinance institution recognised among the top five performers.

Mobilink Bank has secured a place among the top five performing banks under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Wazir-e-Azam Apna Ghar Programme. The bank has disbursed more than PKR 6 billion in housing finance across Pakistan.

It is the only microfinance institution to receive this recognition. The other banks named among the top five are United Bank, Habib Bank, Bank Alfalah and Meezan Bank.

Prime Minister Presents Award to Mobilink Bank

Atta ur Rehman, Chief Business Officer of Mobilink Bank, received the award from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. The ceremony took place at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad.

Rehman has led the bank’s contribution to the national housing finance initiative.

The ceremony also marked a major milestone for the programme. Total housing finance disbursements crossed PKR 100 billion.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister called for faster implementation. He set a target of PKR 1,000 billion in disbursements over the next six months.

Mobilink Bank Highlights Affordable Homeownership

Commenting on the recognition, Mobilink Bank President and CEO Haaris M. Chaudhary said homeownership remained an important aspiration for Pakistani families. However, many low-income households still struggle to afford a home.

ABAD Hails Prime Minister’s Apna Ghar Scheme, Says It Can Revive Pakistan’s Construction Sector

“Owning a home is a dream shared by every Pakistani family, yet for many low-income groups, it remains out of reach. I believe access to financing should not stand between people and something so fundamental. At Mobilink Bank, we are working to change this by making housing finance more accessible and affordable. We are proud to be recognized for our contribution and appreciate the Government and the State Bank of Pakistan for advancing an initiative that is helping more families turn this dream into reality,” he said.

Expanding Financial Inclusion

Mobilink Bank said its nationwide presence and digital financial services continued to support access to formal banking. The bank focuses on low-income and underserved communities.

Its performance under the Apna Ghar Programme highlights the role of microfinance institutions in expanding housing finance. Moreover, the initiative supports the government’s broader homeownership agenda.

Senior Government Officials Attend Ceremony

The ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb. Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar also attended.

Senior government officials, diplomats and representatives of the banking sector were present as well.

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