Pakistan’s value-added fruit industry has outlined major challenges and proposed practical measures to increase exports to Saudi Arabia following the tripartite defence agreement described as the Makkah Pact.

Industry representatives presented a detailed briefing to Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan also attended.

PM’s Coordinator on Agriculture Ahmed Umair and senior officials from the commerce and food security ministries were present at the meeting.

Saudi fruit market opportunities remain significant for Pakistan, but exporters say they need better market access and stronger links with Saudi buyers.

Pakistan’s market share remains small

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association, said Pakistan had the capacity to become an important supplier of processed fruit products.

However, he said the industry faced high tariffs, limited direct business-to-business links and challenges related to the recognition of international certifications.

$3 Billion Saudi Food Exports Could Transform Pakistan’s Agriculture

Saudi Arabia imported about $448 million worth of fruit and vegetable concentrates from global markets in 2025.

Pakistan’s exports to the Kingdom stood at only $525,000. This gave Pakistan less than a 0.15 per cent share of the Saudi import market.

Ahmed said stronger economic cooperation could help Pakistani companies increase their presence in Saudi Arabia.

“The Makkah Pact has opened a new chapter in Pakistan-Saudi relations,” he said, adding that Pakistan had the raw materials, processing capacity and quality credentials needed to serve Saudi food and beverage companies.

Pakistan highlights fruit production capacity

Pakistan produces around 6.8 million tonnes of major fruits every year.

Its production includes about 1.8 million tonnes of mangoes and between 2.1 million and 2.5 million tonnes of kinnow.

The country also produces around 800,000 tonnes of guava each year.

Date production ranges from about 550,000 to 650,000 tonnes. Apple production stands between roughly 522,000 and 600,000 tonnes.

Pakistani companies exported 10,418 tonnes of fruit concentrates worth $28 million to international markets in 2025.

Major international companies, including Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Döhler, have already qualified Pakistani processors, according to the industry.

Chaunsa mango offers potential for Saudi manufacturers

Ahmed highlighted Pakistan’s Chaunsa mango as a potential advantage for the processed fruit sector.

Its pulp has a Brix level of around 22±1, which can offer cost efficiencies to beverage manufacturers.

Pakistan’s fruit concentrate industry has an estimated annual capacity of 130,000 tonnes.

Modern processing facilities support the sector. Companies also hold certifications including GlobalG.A.P., FSSC 22000, HACCP, ISO 22000, SEDEX/SMETA and Halal certification.

Industry seeks tariff relief and direct buyer links

The industry has proposed preferential tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent for processed fruit concentrates under an enhanced trade arrangement.

It has also called for government-supported matchmaking between Pakistani exporters and Saudi food manufacturers.

Exporters want Saudi buyers to recognise internationally accepted third-party certifications, including those issued by SGS, as standard proof of quality.

Ahmed said this could help create fairer and more consistent access to Saudi procurement channels.

Export capacity could rise over three years

Pakistani processors can supply up to 6,000 tonnes within three months, Ahmed said.

Supplies could increase to 18,000 tonnes within 12 months.

With additional investment in processing and aseptic-filling capacity, exports could potentially reach 55,000 tonnes within three years.

Ahmed said Pakistan wanted to move from being a minor supplier to becoming a meaningful partner in Saudi Arabia’s value-added fruit and beverage supply chain.

He said preferential market access, direct engagement with buyers and new investment could substantially increase exports.

Roadmap focuses on long-term partnerships

The proposed roadmap calls for immediate engagement with Saudi buyers and product approvals through the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

The longer-term strategy focuses on direct business partnerships and stronger engagement between industries in both countries.

Over the next three years, the proposal also envisages foreign investment and greater seed-to-export integration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The initiative covers products including mango pulp, apple and guava purée, kinnow concentrate, apple juice concentrate and date syrup.

Industry leaders believe the plan could help Pakistan secure a stronger position in Saudi Arabia’s growing processed fruit and beverage supply chain.

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