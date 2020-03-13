Professor Abdul Basit Share Instructions for Diabetics

KARACHI – Professor Abdul Basit, Director, Diabetic and Endocrinology, want to add some information about Diabetics. As it is known to everyone that the rate of diabetics has increased much fold and according to our survey almost 25 percent of every person over 20 years is a diabetic patient that means the fourth person is a diabetic patient.

For creating awareness, we have prepared a Rapid Score, that will tell any person in 30 seconds whether that person is suspected or actually sugar patient by answering three simple questions.

This does not require any blood test and it can be done at the workplace or home.

First question:

What is age? If age is less than 40 year then write “0”. If age is between 40 and 50 years then write “1”. If age is less than 50 year then write “3”.

Second question:

What is the circumference of your belly (waist)?For men for women If your waist is less than 35.5” write “0”. If your waist is less than 31.5” write “0”. If your waist is more than 35.5” write “2”.If your waist is less than 31.5” write “2”.

Third question:

Family history If any member of your family (mother/father/brother/sister/children) is not a diabetic patient, write “0”.

If any member of your family (mother/father/brother/sister/children) is a diabetic patient, write “1”.

For answer add up the numbers and if the total is 4 or more,

it means either the person is a diabetic patient or becoming a diabetic patient.

In that case, immediately get the checkup from the nearest diabetic center. And if the person is becoming a diabetic patient then we have prepared a brochure for such diabetic patients and the precautionary guidelines for doctors for the management of diabetics and get it from our office.

This brochure also shows what medicine that a person can take at an early stage of diabetics. For doctors, it also provides the complication that may arise if precaution is not taken that includes dangerous diseases like; blindness, blood pressure, kidney disorder, leg cutting, heart attack, and paralysis.

If the instructions of these guidelines are followed by the doctors and the patients the complication may be contained and save a huge sum of money. In this regard, we are thankful for the print, electronic, social media and mobile companies for their continuous cooperation in promoting this program.

We are particularly thankful for Dr.Sadia Sohail and Syed Sohail Hassan of The Redolent for their support and being a partner in the promotion of this awareness program about diabetics.

