HEADLINEWORLD

President Trump Approves New York Disaster Declaration

Kanwal Abidi 2 hours ago
0 11 Less than a minute

WASHINTON D .C – Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of New York and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available for Crisis Counseling for affected individuals in all areas in the State of New York.

Federal funding is also available to State, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of New York impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Seamus K. Leary as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.

Tags

Kanwal Abidi

Kanwal Abidi is a staff journalist at the AZB and a Senior White House Correspondent. She is Washington D.C. Bureau Chief covering politics and national security issues.

Related Articles

edotco committed to Pakistan’s digital growth

December 19, 2018

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over to observe Black Day tomorrow

October 26, 2018
Samina Fazil

Samina Fazil nominated for slot of VP FPCCI by UBG group

October 5, 2019

PM launches Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in Mohmand

2 weeks ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: