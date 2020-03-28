HEADLINE

President Donald J. Trump Approves Kentucky Disaster Declaration

WASHINGTON D. C – Today, President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the Commonwealth of Kentucky and ordered Federal assistance to supplement Commonwealth and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to Commonwealth and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the Commonwealth of Kentucky impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named Gracia B. Szczech as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the Commonwealth and warranted by the results of further assessments.
 

