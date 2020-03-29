Zong 4G Announces FREE Calls

KARACHI – With customers as its Number 1 priority, Zong 4G has stepped forward with an unprecedented gesture for its customers across the country.

The customer-centric company is now providing daily free Zong minutes to its entire customer base. The endowment has been introduced with the intent of connecting people as they stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

To take advantage of this offering by Zong 4G, customers can simply dial *45# and get 20 Zong to Zong Minutes, without any charges at all. The free minutes can be availed on a daily basis by prepaid subscribers.

Zong 4G’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Wang Hua said, “We take pride in being a customer-centric company and are firm in the resolve of fulfilling our commitment to the Zong family.

In these difficult times, Zong 4G understands that the need to be connected with your loved ones is greater than ever. With this initiative, we are ensuring that all our customers, across the length and breadth of the country, can remain connected, absolutely free of charge!”

With over 37 million subscribers, Zong 4G is working around the clock to ensure the provision of uninterrupted services for its customers. Zong 4G’s COVID19 response plan targets augmenting network capacity, facilitating customers, introducing special offers, supporting key government departments and sharing COVID-19 updates for customers.

Zong 4G urges its customers to stay home and help flatten the curve! Stay safe and stay connected with Zong 4G.



Like this: Like Loading...