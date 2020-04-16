President appeals nation to demonstrate unity to fight Covid-19 challenge

RAWALPINDI – President Arif Alvi has appealed to the nation to demonstrate unity and discipline to fight the coronavirus challenge.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with distribution of ration boxes amongst coolies (loaders) of Pakistan Railways, in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he expressed satisfaction that government’s measures have helped control the spread of the pandemic.

He said the government has taken the right decision to relax the lockdown a little bit to keep the economy afloat. He, however, asked the people to continue to follow the precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

The President said ours is a resilient nation which has always steered out of difficult times including terrorism, sectarianism and the Afghan refugee crisis.

He was confident that Pakistan will also emerge stronger from this challenge as well.

He said we will be meeting the religious scholars on Saturday to mull over prayer congregations and Taraweeh during the holy month of Ramazan.

