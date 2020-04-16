PAKISTAN

Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan distributing rations to the needy families

KARACHI – Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Foundation Int’l, the world’s largest wish-granting organization dedicated to granting the last wishes of the terminally ill children.

The foundation is registered & certified by Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy & compliance with the Economic Affairs Division, Govt. of Pakistan as a nonprofit organization. Since its inception, the foundation has granted thousands of wishes of fatally ill children, we believe that no child should depart from this world without his/her wish fulfilled.

However, due to the coronavirus situation, the foundation has changed its priorities and distributing rations to the needy families of MAW children who are in dire need of food during the lockdown.

