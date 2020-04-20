PM, President discuss national and international affairs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday.

They discussed national and international affairs. The meeting also took into view the situation arising out of the pandemic of Covid-19.

The President appreciated the government steps to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country and the measures of Prime Minister for seeking relief in the debt to be paid by the developing countries.

Later, DG ISI Lt. General Faiz Hameed also joined the meeting.

The meeting condemned the unprovoked Indian firing along Line of Control. They also denounced the usurping of rights of Kashmiris in the garb of coronavirus in Occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister thanked the President and lauded his efforts to evolve consensus among the Ulema regarding prayers and Taraweeh in mosques during the holy month of Ramazan.

The meeting discussed the recently agreed Standard Operating Procedures with Ulema and its implementation.

Like this: Like Loading...