PM directs to take strict action against profiteers, hoarders

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the provincial governments to devise an effective mechanism for measuring demand and supply of edible items in the country to provide relief to the people.

Briefing media on the meeting of federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister directed the provincial governments to take strict action against profiteers, adulterers and hoarders and ensure provision of edible items of daily use to people on affordable rates.

She said provision of relief to the people is main priority of the government.

She said Prime Minister took notice of the reports of corporal punishment to children in schools and directed the minister concerned to devise a course of action to stop this practice.

Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan presented a comprehensive roadmap on demand and supply of electricity, high rates of utility bills, circular debt and infrastructure and related issues.

The Prime Minister appreciated the performance of Energy Minister.

It was also informed that an effective legislation is being prepared to deal with power thieves.

Prime Minister took notice of the fact that big power thieves get away while small fish are caught.

He directed for finding out of box solutions for energy losses and power distribution and to set medium and long term goals.

Imran Khan decided that bill on Pakistan Medical Commission be passed on priority basis in cooperation with all political parties.

The Cabinet was given a detailed briefing on the situation on coronavirus in the country.

In all, five cases of coronavirus have been reported so far.

The cabinet emphasized to strengthen coordination between provinces to increase awareness among the people.

The cabinet was informed that all entry points to the country are being strengthened to screen the people coming into the country.

