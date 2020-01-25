HEADLINE

PM directs PTI MNAs to keep close contact with people

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the basic element of PTI manifesto is eradication of corruption.

He was talking to elected Members of PTI from Punjab in Lahore today (Sunday).

The meeting discussed the consultation between provincial government and elected representatives regarding annual development program at the divisional level in the province.

The Prime Minister said an organized mafia is promoting negative image of the government.

He said these are the same elements that have been misleading people for last many decades to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The Prime Minister said narrative of anarchy is spread deliberately on daily basis in order to foil the positive administrative changes brought by the government.

He said it is for the first time in history of Punjab that criminal elements and land grabbers have been nabbed by the law.

Imran Khan vociferously said that his government will not come under any pressure, whatsoever. He said we have always taken on challenges and will continue doing so in future.

Turning to economic situation of the country, Imran Khan said the country was facing record deficit when PTI government came into power.

The value of rupee was falling and the country was stuck in record debts. However, the situation has significantly improved and the value of rupee is stable now.

Now, he said, the world is looking towards Pakistan as a lucrative country for investment.

The Prime Minister assured the elected representatives that no area will be ignored in terms of development work.

He urged them to keep close contact with people in their constituencies and strive to resolve their problems on preferential basis.

The members apprised the Prime Minister of the difficulties being faced by them for resolution of social and development issues in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed development and public welfare projects in Lahore today.

During the meeting, they discussed overall situation of the province.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

61 killed in weather-related incidents in AJK

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Death toll in glacier and land slide related incidents following heavy snowfall in different areas of Neelum Valley AJK risen to 61. According to official sources, so far 53 injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals by the help of Pak Army and administration. The incidents took place in over 15 villages of […]
HEADLINE LAHORE

Zainab’s murderer should be hanged publicly, father appeals to Court

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Lahore: Zainab’s father, Amin Ansari filed yet another appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday requesting the public hanging of his daughter’s killer. Ansari has argued that convict Imran Ali, can be hanged publicly under the Section 22 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which allows the government to “specify the manner, mode and […]

Chinese media
HEADLINE WORLD

Chinese media lauds PM Imran’s vision of poverty alleviation

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: Chinese media has appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of poverty alleviation campaign to help recover the country’s economy. The Chinese daily “Global Times” in its article said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s plan to start a mega poverty alleviation campaign is a good way to help the local economy recover. It said […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.