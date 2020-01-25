PM directs PTI MNAs to keep close contact with people

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the basic element of PTI manifesto is eradication of corruption.

He was talking to elected Members of PTI from Punjab in Lahore today (Sunday).

The meeting discussed the consultation between provincial government and elected representatives regarding annual development program at the divisional level in the province.

The Prime Minister said an organized mafia is promoting negative image of the government.

He said these are the same elements that have been misleading people for last many decades to fulfill their nefarious designs.

The Prime Minister said narrative of anarchy is spread deliberately on daily basis in order to foil the positive administrative changes brought by the government.

He said it is for the first time in history of Punjab that criminal elements and land grabbers have been nabbed by the law.

Imran Khan vociferously said that his government will not come under any pressure, whatsoever. He said we have always taken on challenges and will continue doing so in future.

Turning to economic situation of the country, Imran Khan said the country was facing record deficit when PTI government came into power.

The value of rupee was falling and the country was stuck in record debts. However, the situation has significantly improved and the value of rupee is stable now.

Now, he said, the world is looking towards Pakistan as a lucrative country for investment.

The Prime Minister assured the elected representatives that no area will be ignored in terms of development work.

He urged them to keep close contact with people in their constituencies and strive to resolve their problems on preferential basis.

The members apprised the Prime Minister of the difficulties being faced by them for resolution of social and development issues in their respective constituencies.

Earlier, Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar discussed development and public welfare projects in Lahore today.

During the meeting, they discussed overall situation of the province.

