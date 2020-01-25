Earthquake in Turkey
Earthquake in Turkey: Pakistan condoles loss of lives

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property Earthquake in Turkey.

In his remarks, the President said the Pakistani nation share the grief of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this difficult hour.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said our prayers are with the brotherly people and government of Turkey. He said Pakistan stands by them and is ready to lend any assistance in this hour of need.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey.

In a statement, he expressed condolence with the leadership and people of Turkey. He said the entire Pakistani nation equally shares the grief of their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of trial.

The Foreign Minister prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of those injured in the earthquake.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office Spokesperson has expressed condolences over the loss of precious lives due to the earthquake in Turkey.

The Spokesperson said in a statement that the government and the people of Pakistan convey their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences over the reported loss of several lives as well as injuries to many more as a result of the earthquake in eastern Turkey.

The Spokesperson said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this natural calamity, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured.

As always, the people of Pakistan equally share the pain of their Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in Turkey’s earthquake.

