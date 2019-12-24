Philip Morris & NOWPDP Partner to Encourage Inclusion

KARACHI – Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMKPL) and NOWPDP have joined hands in an effort to encourage employment of people with disabilities.Philip Morris & NOWPDP alliance aims to empower people with disabilities and to institutionalize inclusion in the workplace.

Under this project, PMPKL and NOWPDP have agreed to target three objectives Accessibility, Sensitization and Employment.

Philip Morris plans to undertake collaborative measures to ensure enhanced access for persons with disabilities by familiarizing them with the corporate environment along with traineeship and full time employment opportunities based on their merit and potential.

Inclusion trainings by NOWPDP for PMPKL employees are part of the plan to ensure employees are sensitized and equipped with the skills and knowledge required to interact and communicate with Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

During a visit to NOWPDP, Director Communications Sadia Dada shared, “This collaboration is part of PMPKL’s efforts to enhance its social contribution. We are confident that through trainings, accessibility and skill matching, we are creating a sustainable model of inclusion in our workplace. The trainings are an excellent way to get employees on board and more than one hundred employees have already participated in the sessions. Plans to redesign our head office are already underway and the next phase will focus on employment opportunities.”

The redesign plans are based on the review by NOWPDP in collaboration with Institute of Architects Pakistan. PMPKL is also committed to build accessible facilities at its offices nationwide.

