KARACHI – Underscoring its “Dare to Leap” proposition in the market, realme, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, today unveiled its 48MP quad camera power hero smartphone – realme 5s equipped with Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile platforms, Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 665 that provide users outstanding performance in under 30K price segment.

Since its launch, realme 5 has been well received by consumers with many positive reviews. Particularly noteworthy is the fact that realme 5 is the first product in its price range with a quad-camera feature that provides users with a greatly enhanced and superb multi-scene and multi-function imaging experience.

This time around, realme has further upgraded the camera system with a whole new 48MP AI Quad Camera configuration, to bring our users the experience of flagship level ultra-high definition photography.

With users requiring even better imaging performance and the development in mobile imaging technologies, ultra-high resolution imaging has become the next area of breakthrough in the exploration of mobile imaging technologies.

The new 48MP quad-camera imaging system of realme 5s can take photos with resolutions as high as 8000*6000 producing images that are clear and with fine details even after zooming or cropping. In addition, realme 5s adopts the Tetracell technology, which merges four neighboring pixels into a single 1.6μm large pixel, to produce 12-megapixel photos with clearer and higher quality images in low light conditions.

This has greatly improved the overall performance of realme 5s in photography. The phone also supports other innovative imaging functions, including Super Nightscape 2.0 and ChromaBoost. These features, combined with AI technologies and realme’s well-trained processing algorithms, enable realme 5s to meet photography requirements and allow users to take great photos in different scenes and settings with ease.

Aesthetically, realme 5s features the classic holographic color pattern with diamond cutting design, and now comes in a new vibrant color called Crystal Red, bringing users more fashionable choices. Performance-wise, the phone is powered by a 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor along with a 5000mAh massive battery, ensuring strong performance with great battery life.

With a stylish and youthful design, a flagship-level ultra-high-definition quad camera setup, as well as top-notch battery life, realme 5s offers users a well-balanced experience that is superior to what its competitors are offering, making it one of the most competitive products in its price range.

realme 5s comes in only one configurations in terms of ram and storage: 4GB + 128GB. The phone will be officially available for purchase on Rs.29,999/-.

