Pakistan Navy has launched SEASPARK 2026, a major maritime exercise aimed at testing the force’s operational readiness.

The exercise began in Karachi on Wednesday. The Naval Chief presided over the opening briefing.

Senior officers from Pakistan’s armed forces also attended the event.

The exercise focuses on conventional and emerging maritime threats. It brings together a wide range of military capabilities.

These include ships, submarines, aircraft and unmanned systems. Marines and special forces are also taking part.

Army and Air Force elements have joined the exercise as well.

Pakistan Navy Tests Multi-Domain Readiness

SEASPARK 2026 is designed to test the Navy’s ability to conduct complex operations.

The exercise integrates maritime, air and land capabilities. It also incorporates cyber and space-enabled systems.

In addition, forces will rehearse operations in the information environment.

Wafi Energy Partners with Dawood Foundation to Expand STEM Learning for Underserved Children

The aim is to improve coordination across different operational domains. This approach can help forces respond faster to changing security threats.

The exercise also tests the ability to combine kinetic operations with information activities.

Naval Chief Stresses Operational Readiness

Earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff visited Pakistan Navy Fleet units.

He reviewed ongoing operations during the visit. He also addressed officers and sailors.

The Naval Chief stressed the need for uncompromising operational readiness.

He said the evolving security environment requires stronger coordination between the armed forces.

He also highlighted the importance of adaptability and effectiveness.

According to the ISPR statement, these capabilities must cover both physical and information domains.

Joint Operations Remain a Key Focus

The exercise places strong emphasis on tri-service integration.

Pakistan Navy units are operating alongside elements from the Army and Air Force. This joint approach aims to improve coordination during complex missions.

Meanwhile, unmanned systems and special forces are also part of the exercise.

The integration of these capabilities reflects the changing nature of modern warfare.

SEASPARK 2026 will therefore provide an opportunity to evaluate operational concepts across multiple domains.

Information Warfare Gets Greater Attention

Information operations are another major part of the exercise.

The Navy is rehearsing ways to operate effectively in the information environment. These activities will complement operations conducted at sea.

The exercise aims to secure an advantage in the information battlespace. At the same time, forces will continue to coordinate with conventional operations.

The focus highlights the growing importance of cyber, information and emerging technologies in modern military operations.

Through SEASPARK 2026, Pakistan Navy is seeking to strengthen readiness and improve its ability to respond to both conventional and emerging maritime challenges.

Follow THE AZB