Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah joins KCCI leaders during the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Karachi.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah joined the leadership of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

The ceremony brought together members of the Sindh cabinet, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and representatives of Karachi’s business community. The participants marked the occasion with the national flag and reaffirmed their commitment to Pakistan’s progress.

Government and Business Leaders Gather

The event highlighted the close relationship between the provincial government and Karachi’s business community.

CM Murad Ali Shah attended the ceremony alongside Provincial Ministers Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Saeed Ghani and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo. Mayor Murtaza Wahab also joined the gathering.

KCCI office-bearers and business leaders also took part in the Independence Day celebrations.

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The participants sang the national anthem after the flag-hoisting ceremony. They also renewed their commitment to national unity, development and prosperity.

CM Highlights Economic Growth

During the ceremony, Murad Ali Shah praised Karachi’s business community for its resilience and contribution to the national economy.

He also backed the business community’s proposal to increase Pakistan’s exports from around $30 billion to $100 billion. The chief minister called the target achievable with the right policies and lower business costs.

More than 100 words into the article, KCCI Independence Day celebrations also highlighted the importance of stronger cooperation between the government and private sector.

The chief minister said Sindh could play a major role in Pakistan’s economic growth. He pointed to the province’s coal, gas, wind and solar resources as potential sources of lower-cost energy.

Business Community Seeks Stronger Cooperation

The ceremony also provided an opportunity for business leaders to discuss economic challenges with the provincial government.

KCCI President Rehan Hanif thanked the chief minister for his support for the business community. He also raised concerns affecting traders and businesses in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the gathering reflected the wider role of Karachi’s business sector in Pakistan’s economic future.

The event concluded with a renewed call for unity and economic progress. Government representatives and business leaders expressed their commitment to working together for a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

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