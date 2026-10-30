October 31, 2026

Peace Conference Marks UN Day, Pays Tribute to Pakistan’s Military Leadership

Web Desk October 30, 2026
Speakers and participants at a Peace Conference in Karachi marking United Nations Day.

Participants attend a Karachi Peace Conference marking United Nations Day and paying tribute to Pakistan’s military leadership.

A peace conference was held in Karachi to mark United Nations Day, with participants discussing international peace, national interests and Pakistan’s role in promoting stability.

The event was chaired by Amanullah Khan Paracha. Participants also paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and ISPR Sindh Sector Commander Brigadier Yaqub Awan.

Chairman Highlights Role of ISPR

In his presidential address, Paracha praised Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Brigadier Yaqub Awan for their media engagements.

He said the two officials had represented Pakistan in local and international media and challenged narratives from India and other countries. He added that their efforts had made Pakistanis proud.

Paracha also referred to the DG ISPR’s remarks about creating smaller administrative units. He said the idea had remained a public expectation for many years.

The participants also paid tribute to Field Marshal Asim Munir, acknowledging his efforts and commitment to promoting peace and stability.

Brigadier Yaqub Awan Speaks on Religious Freedom

Chief guest Brigadier Yaqub Awan said religious communities in Pakistan enjoyed freedom to observe and practise their religious traditions and beliefs.

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He emphasised that members of different faiths had the right to perform their religious rituals according to their respective customs.

Cultural Programme Marks United Nations Day

Z.H. Khurram, president of PPEMF, organised a cultural show alongside the conference. Artists from different parts of the country performed during the programme.

Speakers highlighted the importance of United Nations Day and discussed the UN’s role in promoting peace and stability worldwide.

Muhammad Aslam Khan, chairman of the Karachi Grand Alliance, expressed support for Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

Prominent Personalities Attend

The conference brought together representatives from different professional and social backgrounds.

Those attending included Muhammad Aslam Khan, Z.H. Khurram, Barrister Shahid Jameel, Imran Bhashani, Rana Irshad, Imran, Umar Shah, Dr Anum, Syed Amir Ali Shah, Humayun Masarrat Hussain, Iffat Shahid and Muhammad Bilal Siddiqui.

The event concluded with renewed calls for peace, stability and respect for religious diversity.

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