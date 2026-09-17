ETS Hosts TOEFL Experience Day in Lahore for English-Language Trainers

ETS hosts its first official TOEFL Experience Day in Pakistan in Lahore.

ETS, the creator of the TOEFL iBT test, hosted its first official in-person TOEFL Experience Day in Pakistan in Lahore on September 17.

The programme brought together 140 participants, including English-language trainers, TOEFL preparation professionals, counsellors, educators and channel partners.

ETS Highlights Enhanced TOEFL iBT Test

ETS experts and senior leaders from its South Asia team led the training programme. They introduced participants to the four strategic pillars of TOEFL: Fair, Agile, Smart and Tailored (FAST).

The sessions also covered the four skills assessed through the TOEFL iBT test: Reading, Writing, Speaking and Listening.

Participants explored the enhanced test format, delivery methods and assessment approach. They also raised test-related questions and discussed ways to align preparation practices with the updated TOEFL iBT.

Trainers Receive Official Preparation Resources

ETS provided participants with official preparation and classroom-support materials. These included the TOEFL Overview Booklet, lesson plans and a study planner.

Trainers and counsellors also received access to TOEFL Practice Online and the pocket edition of the TOEFL Guide.

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The resources can help educators turn technical test information into structured preparation support for students.

TOEFL Expands Access in Pakistan

Pakistan remains an important outbound education market, with continued interest in international higher education and English-language proficiency certification.

ETS currently operates 10 TOEFL test centres across Pakistan. The TOEFL iBT Home Edition also gives eligible test takers access to the test beyond major cities.

Meanwhile, ETS works with 100 channel partners in Pakistan. These partners support awareness through student sessions, seminars and local engagement.

ETS Highlights Role of Trainers and Counsellors

Speaking at the event, Karan Lalit, Executive Director, South Asia, TOEFL and GRE, ETS, highlighted the role of trainers and counsellors in international education planning.

“Pakistan is an important market for international education, with students increasingly evaluating destinations through the lens of academic quality, career outcomes and long-term mobility,” Lalit said.

He added that trainers and counsellors play a central role in helping students navigate these choices and prepare effectively.

“Through the TOEFL Experience Day in Lahore, we brought official test information and ETS’s assessment expertise directly to those who guide students every day,” he said.

Lalit said ETS aims to strengthen understanding of the enhanced TOEFL iBT test and support more informed preparation. The initiative, he added, can also help students access a wider range of international education opportunities.

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