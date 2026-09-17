Azerbaijan Promotes Tourism Potential Through Roadshows in Pakistan

Azerbaijan Tourism Board showcases the country’s tourism opportunities during promotional roadshows in Pakistan.

Azerbaijan’s tourism sector showcased its attractions during a series of promotional roadshows across Pakistan.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and three tourism industry partners organized the events. Pakistani industry partners, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue, also joined the initiative.

The organizers held the roadshows in Lahore on September 15, Karachi on September 17 and Islamabad on September 19. More than 360 representatives from Pakistan’s tourism sector attended the events.

Azerbaijan Highlights Tourism Opportunities

The initiative seeks to promote Azerbaijan as a tourism destination and strengthen ties with Pakistan’s travel industry.

Participants explored Azerbaijan’s historical and cultural heritage during the presentations. The programme also highlighted winter tourism, ski resorts, health tourism and ecotourism.

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A dedicated presentation focused on Shusha and its designation as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) for 2026.

The sessions introduced Pakistani tourism professionals to Azerbaijan’s diverse destinations and travel experiences. They also highlighted opportunities for greater cooperation between tourism businesses in both countries.

B2B Meetings Build Business Links

Azerbaijani and Pakistani tourism representatives held business-to-business (B2B) meetings during the roadshows.

The meetings gave industry professionals an opportunity to discuss potential partnerships and cooperation. Participants also explored new business connections between the two markets.

The initiative seeks to strengthen links between Azerbaijan’s and Pakistan’s tourism sectors. It also aims to create new opportunities for travel businesses and promote tourism exchanges between the two countries.

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