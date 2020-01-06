Shah Mahmood Qureshi
PAKISTAN

Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country: Foreign Minister

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

Giving a policy statement over the evolving situation in Middle East in the Upper House this evening, he said Pakistan can play a role in reconciliation, peace and stability, but will not augment fire of war in the region.

The Foreign Minister said he has talked to his regional counterparts, including Iran and emphasized on exercising utmost restraint to avoid any conflict in the region as a new war may have disastrous impact on regional countries. 

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan does not support any unilateral action as use of force cannot offer any solution to an issue.

Expressing apprehensions on the implications on recent incident of the killing of Iranian commander in US attack in Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this may lead the region to further instability, especially chances of destabilization of Iraq and Syria have increased. 

He said this may also negatively impact peace process in Afghanistan as well as can prompt Houthi rebels in Yemen to intensify their attacks on Saudi Arabia while Hezbollah can target Israel with rocket attacks. 

The Foreign Minister said growing tension in the region can also be used by India toward world attention from grave human rights in Occupied Kashmir and ongoing protest demonstration across the country against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens. 

He urged the international community, the United Nations, and other world bodies to play their due role in averting any conflict in the region.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints 15 MNAs as Parliamentary Secretaries

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed 15 members of National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries for different ministries and divisions. consistent with the notification issued here on thursday by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi has been appointed as Parliamentary Secretary for the Finance, Lal Chand as arliamentary Secretary for Human Rights, […]
PAKISTAN

Interpol to arrest Hasan and Hussain Nawaz: Sources

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Interpol has been requested by the government of Pakistan for the issuance of red warrants of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz , the sons of jailed former premier Nawaz Sharif. According to sources, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has contacted the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization/International Police (ICPO-Interpol) in Lyon, France, on behalf of […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN SPORTS

Football Diplomacy of Pakistan. Football – Pakistan’s Most Promising Connection to the Global Community

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Be it Italy’s 3-1 win over West Germany in 1982 or Götze’s unexpected goal in the 113th minute of the match that sealed Germany’s tournament victory in the FIFA World Cup 2014, Pakistan celebrated a well-deserved win. Even today, amid the frenzy and uncertainty that grips the football fraternity at the moment, one thing is […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.