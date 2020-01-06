Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

Giving a policy statement over the evolving situation in Middle East in the Upper House this evening, he said Pakistan can play a role in reconciliation, peace and stability, but will not augment fire of war in the region.

The Foreign Minister said he has talked to his regional counterparts, including Iran and emphasized on exercising utmost restraint to avoid any conflict in the region as a new war may have disastrous impact on regional countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan does not support any unilateral action as use of force cannot offer any solution to an issue.

Expressing apprehensions on the implications on recent incident of the killing of Iranian commander in US attack in Iraq, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this may lead the region to further instability, especially chances of destabilization of Iraq and Syria have increased.

He said this may also negatively impact peace process in Afghanistan as well as can prompt Houthi rebels in Yemen to intensify their attacks on Saudi Arabia while Hezbollah can target Israel with rocket attacks.

The Foreign Minister said growing tension in the region can also be used by India toward world attention from grave human rights in Occupied Kashmir and ongoing protest demonstration across the country against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

He urged the international community, the United Nations, and other world bodies to play their due role in averting any conflict in the region.

