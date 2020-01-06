Zindagi App
Prime Minister launches Zindagi App against drugs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan today formally launched the Zindagi App against drugs in Islamabad today.

Addressing the ceremony, he said drugs are destroying the life of our youth and all out efforts will be made to eradicate this scourge.

The Prime Minister regretted that the use of drugs starts at school level and the addicted persons are involved in other crimes too.

Referring to another problem facing the society, the Prime Minister said incidents of child abuse are also increasing in the society for which awareness has to be created to eradicate this menace.

The Prime Minister appreciated the awareness book on drugs launched on the occasion and said it needs to be introduced at all schools for increasing knowledge and awareness.

Zindagi app is an important development in countering the narcotics. The app will provide necessary information for stopping the flow of drugs.

