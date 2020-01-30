Abdul Razak Dawood
Pakistan wants to double trade with Africa countries: Abdul Razak Dawood

NAIROBI – Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Industries and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said Pakistan wants to double its trade with African countries in the next five years.

Addressing to “Pak-Africa Trade Development Conference at Kenyan capital Nairobi today, he said Pakistan-Africa trade can easily be increased manifolds in the coming years due to concrete opportunities that exist between the two sides.

Abdul Razak Dawood said, “Look Africa Policy Initiative” has already been put into motion and this is reflective of our broader policy towards Africa. 

He said both sides need to accelerate export diversification and product sophistication and make our trade more inclusive.

He said Pakistan is opening six new Trade Wings at Embassies in Africa to boost bilateral economic cooperation. He said that these include Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Senegal, Sudan, and Tanzania.

