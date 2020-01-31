Protesters stage sit-in against CAA, NRC and NPR in parts of India

NEW DEHLI – Protesters staged sit-in gatherings against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in different parts of India including Gujarat, Mumbai, Bihar, West Bengal, Hyderabad.

The Bharat Bandh was organized by All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Waman Meshram of Bharat Kranti Morcha and was supported by many other organizations.

A large number of workers of local organizations attended the sit-in and recorded their protest. During the Bharat Bandh (Sit-in) transport and rail traffic was blocked in Mumbai by protestors.

In Pune, 250 protesters were detained by Police during the protests in Mumbai while fifteen persons were injured in Sitamarhi area during clash.

Two persons were killed and many injured during clash of protesters with CAA supporters in West Bengal. Many business and shops remained closed in entire Telangana in Hyderabad.

Strike was also observed in major cities in Utter Pradesh including Bareilly, Bahedi, Lucknow, Meerut, Kampur and other parts which was attended by nearly eighty local organizations.

