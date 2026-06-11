regional talks between Pakistan and Egypt gained momentum after a key diplomatic contact between Ishaq Dar and Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both leaders emphasized dialogue and continued diplomatic engagement.

The discussion comes at a critical time for regional stability. Moreover, both sides expressed optimism that ongoing efforts could support peace and long-term cooperation in the region. The talks also reflect growing diplomatic coordination ahead of the R-4 foreign ministers’ meeting.

Ishaq Dar Regional Talks Egypt Engagement

Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Egypt’s top diplomat, focusing on regional talks and broader geopolitical developments. According to MoFA, both sides stressed the importance of sustained communication.

Furthermore, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s continued mediation efforts. As a result, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to diplomatic solutions over escalation. This exchange signals steady alignment on regional stability priorities.

Badr Abdelatty Regional Talks Dialogue Support

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic engagement during the regional talks. He acknowledged mediation efforts and encouraged continued coordination.

In addition, both ministers discussed regional developments in detail. Meanwhile, Abdelatty extended a formal invitation to Dar for the upcoming R-4 foreign ministers’ meeting in Egypt. This invitation was accepted, strengthening diplomatic continuity.

R-4 Invitation Regional Talks Diplomacy

The upcoming R-4 meeting became a key outcome of the regional talks between both leaders. According to the ministry, the event will take place later this month in Egypt.

Moreover, both sides agreed to remain in close contact. Consequently, this reflects a structured diplomatic channel aimed at improving regional cooperation and understanding among participating countries.

Pakistan Egypt Regional Talks Engagement

The regional talks also highlighted broader Pakistan–Egypt relations beyond immediate diplomatic issues. Both countries expressed hope for early understanding among relevant parties.

Additionally, MoFA stated that both leaders emphasized peace and stability. Therefore, the conversation reinforces Pakistan’s role in regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement.