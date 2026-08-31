Atif Iqbal receives the Outstanding Performance Award at the Global Image Awards Middle East in Riyadh.

High-Q Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Atif Iqbal has received an international award at the Global Image Awards Middle East in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The award recognised his leadership, professional achievements and contributions to Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector. The ceremony brought together prominent business, social and professional figures from several countries.

Dr Abdul Aziz bin Zaid Al-Quraishi presented the Outstanding Performance Award to Atif Iqbal during the ceremony in Riyadh.

Atif Iqbal receives international recognition

The award ceremony featured several prominent Saudi personalities and senior figures from government and business circles.

Atif Iqbal expressed gratitude after receiving the honour. He said the recognition brought both happiness and a greater sense of responsibility.

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“Alhamdulillah, this international recognition is not only an honour for me personally, but also a proud moment for Pakistan and the entire team at High-Q Pharmaceuticals,” he said.

The High-Q Pharmaceuticals CEO also thanked his colleagues and supporters for their contribution to the company’s achievements.

Recognition for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector

Iqbal said representing Pakistan on an international platform was a matter of pride.

He added that promoting a positive image of Pakistan through professional work remained a significant responsibility.

The award also highlighted the growing presence of Pakistani business and professional leaders at international events.

Atif Iqbal said the recognition would motivate him to continue working towards professional excellence and contributing to the pharmaceutical industry.

The Global Image Awards Middle East ceremony in Riyadh provided an international platform for recognising professionals for their achievements and contributions across different sectors.

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