Swiss Ambassador-designate Stéphane Rey meets Ambassador Ayesha Ali at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador-designate Stéphane Rey meets Additional Secretary Europe Ayesha Ali to review bilateral cooperation and regional developments.

ISLAMABAD, September 15, 2026: Ambassador-designate of Switzerland Stéphane Rey paid a courtesy call on Additional Secretary Europe Ambassador Ayesha Ali at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed Pakistan-Switzerland relations and discussed several areas of mutual interest.

Regional Developments and Geneva AI Summit

During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on regional dynamics. They also discussed preparations and developments related to the Geneva AI Summit scheduled for 2027.

The discussion highlighted the importance of continued engagement between Pakistan and Switzerland on emerging global issues.

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Disaster Risk Reduction Cooperation

In addition, Ambassador Rey and Ambassador Ayesha Ali reviewed the implementation of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on disaster risk reduction.

Both sides discussed the importance of practical cooperation under the agreement. Disaster preparedness and risk reduction remain important areas for international collaboration.

Trade and Investment Opportunities

The officials also discussed trade and investment between Pakistan and Switzerland.

They explored ways to strengthen bilateral economic ties and create greater opportunities for businesses in both countries.

The meeting reflected the two countries’ continued engagement on bilateral, regional and economic matters.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared details of the meeting on its official social media platforms.

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