Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in New Delhi for the Brics summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for the Brics summit, joining leaders from India, Russia and Iran as wars, trade tensions and energy concerns test the expanding bloc.

NEW DELHI, September 12, 2026: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in New Delhi on Saturday for a two-day Brics summit focused on major global challenges.

The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions. Trade tensions and energy security will also remain key issues.

Xi’s First India Visit Since 2019

Xi received a red-carpet welcome after arriving in the Indian capital. Soldiers from an honour guard and traditional dancers took part in the ceremony.

The visit marks Xi’s first trip to India since 2019. It also represents the latest step in efforts by the two nuclear-armed neighbours to improve relations.

Ties suffered a major setback after a deadly military clash along their disputed Himalayan border in 2020. Since then, both countries have restored some flights, eased visa restrictions and resumed high-level contacts.

Beijing said it was ready to strengthen communication with India. It also called for greater cooperation and better management of differences.

Border Dispute Remains a Major Issue

Xi is expected to hold face-to-face talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The disputed border remains a major challenge. India and China still maintain large military deployments along their roughly 3,500-kilometre frontier.

Both sides also face growing economic tensions. A widening trade deficit and strategic rivalry continue to complicate the relationship.

Meanwhile, dozens of Tibetans protested against Xi’s visit in New Delhi on Friday. Protesters carried placards opposing the Chinese president.

India Balances Relations With Russia and Iran

Modi also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit.

Russia remains an important strategic partner for India. New Delhi has also relied on Russian energy supplies while navigating the impact of the US-Iran war.

India has faced pressure from Washington over its ties with Moscow. However, it continues to maintain strong strategic and economic links with Russia.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also arrived in New Delhi. He said pressure on Iran had reached a “critical and dangerous stage” following military action by the United States and Israel.

Modi and Pezeshkian held talks as India sought to balance its relationships with Iran, Israel and the United States.

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Brics Faces Internal Divisions

Brics was established in 2009 to give major emerging economies a stronger voice in global institutions dominated by Western powers.

The grouping has since expanded. It now includes major Middle Eastern economies, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.

The bloc’s expansion has also created new challenges. Its members hold sharply different positions on major conflicts and geopolitical disputes.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi are also expected to attend.

Brazil is represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva focuses on his domestic political campaign.

Wars and Trade Test the Bloc

Modi said Brics countries represent about half of the world’s population and around 40 per cent of global GDP.

However, divisions remain visible. Brics foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on a joint statement during their meeting in New Delhi in May.

Analysts say the Middle East conflict could become a major dividing line at the summit.

The competing interests of Brics members may therefore make it harder for the expanded bloc to reach consensus on major global issues.

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