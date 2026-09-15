Rizwan Sagar presents his poetry collection Ishq Wajib Hua at the Arts Council Karachi launch.

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted the launch of poet Rizwan Sagar’s first poetry collection, Ishq Wajib Hua, at the Josh Malihabadi Library.

Poet and scholar Dr Shadab Ehsani presided over the ceremony. Prof Shahid Kamal attended as the chief guest, while Dr Faheem Shanas Kazmi joined as the guest of honour.

Poet Rizwan Sagar, Iftikhar Khanzada, Prof Muhammad Sabir and Shabbir Nazish also addressed the gathering. Hidayat Sair conducted the proceedings.

Poetry, Love and Human Experience

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Shadab Ehsani said Ishq Wajib Hua goes beyond a conventional poetry collection.

He said the book explores love, grief, desire and different aspects of human life. According to him, these themes have remained central to Urdu poetry across generations.

Dr Ehsani referred to poets including Mir Taqi Mir and Firaq Gorakhpuri. He noted that love and grief have continued to shape poetic expression from classical literature to contemporary poetry.

Moreover, he said desires, aspirations and dreams can also become sources of grief. Poetry, therefore, gives special space to the emotions linked with love and human experience.

He praised Rizwan Sagar for presenting different shades of love through both thought and poetic expression.

Dr Ehsani Praises Poetic Craft

Dr Ehsani also discussed the poem Umeed included in the collection. He said its opening line, composed in Behr-e-Kamil, showed the poet’s command of poetic technique.

In addition, he praised Sagar’s literary expression and congratulated him on publishing his first poetry collection.

PTCL to Install AI-Powered Sign Language Solution at Customer Centers

Dr Faheem Shanas Kazmi also praised the poet’s literary journey. He said words carry knowledge and light, while teachers help shape and guide those words.

A good teacher, he explained, can refine a person’s mind, consciousness, character and life. Wrong guidance, however, can leave a person struggling to find direction.

Sixteen Years of Literary Association

Dr Kazmi said he had known Rizwan Sagar for nearly 16 years. During that period, they often discussed poetry and reviewed Sagar’s verses.

He recalled that the poet faced criticism and received suggestions during the writing process. Despite these challenges, Sagar continued his literary journey with courage and determination.

As a result, his first poetry collection has now reached readers.

Dr Kazmi said Ishq Wajib Hua reflects Sagar’s intellect, consciousness, passion and poetic spirit. He added that the book presents love through the broader context of culture, values and ethics.

Poetry Reflects Society and Homeland

Shabbir Nazish said the words “Rizwan,” “Sagar” and “Ishq” themselves carry deep meanings.

He described the publication of a first book as an important achievement for any writer. According to Nazish, Rizwan Sagar has preserved literary values and social etiquette despite growing self-centredness in society.

Meanwhile, he said Sagar’s poetry reflects love, hard work, dedication and perseverance.

Nazish noted that Ishq Wajib Hua is not limited to romantic themes. The collection also presents social concerns, human pain and the poet’s love for his homeland.

He praised Sagar’s observation and experience in both ghazal and nazm. He expressed hope that the poet would enjoy a bright literary future if he continued with the same dedication.

Rizwan Sagar Thanks Arts Council

Rizwan Sagar thanked Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi President Muhammad Ahmed Shah for organising the launch.

He praised the Arts Council for its efforts to promote literature and the arts. Sagar described the evening as more than a book launch.

He called it a celebration of words, emotion, love and thought.

The poet also thanked Prof Muhammad Sabir for his involvement in the publication process. He acknowledged Sabir’s encouragement and support during editing and composition.

Furthermore, Sagar expressed gratitude to Dr Faheem Shanas Kazmi for his guidance, affection and encouragement. He said Kazmi’s support played an important role in bringing Ishq Wajib Hua to readers.

He also thanked Shabbir Nazish for his valuable guidance and support. Sagar described Nazish’s contribution as a source of encouragement and honour.

Poetry Recitation Concludes Ceremony

At the conclusion, Rizwan Sagar recited selected poems from his collection.

The audience warmly appreciated his performance. The ceremony brought together poets, scholars, writers and literary figures to celebrate the publication of his first book.

Overall, the launch highlighted the continuing role of poetry in exploring love, grief, social concerns and the human experience.

Follow THE AZB