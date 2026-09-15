PTCL to Install AI-Powered Sign Language Solution at Customer Centers

PTCL partners with ConnectHear to bring AI-powered sign language accessibility to customer care centers.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has partnered with Pakistani accessibility technology company ConnectHear to introduce an AI-powered sign language solution at its customer care centers.

The initiative will begin in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. PTCL plans to install ConnectHear’s SILA sign language agent to make customer services more accessible to Deaf and Hard of Hearing customers.

SILA Enables Direct Sign Language Communication

SILA will allow Deaf customers to communicate their queries and requirements through sign language.

The AI-powered system is designed to connect customers with PTCL service representatives without requiring a human interpreter. As a result, customers can seek assistance in a more direct and independent way.

PTCL said the initiative supports its goal of creating a more inclusive customer experience.

PTCL Expands Accessibility Efforts

The partnership builds on ongoing work between PTCL and ConnectHear to improve accessibility for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing community.

Amad Khan, Chief Marketing Officer at PTCL, said the relationship has developed over several years.

The collaboration initially focused on sensitising and training customer-facing teams. It has now expanded toward using technology to address accessibility barriers.

“Connectivity is meaningful only when it enables everyone to participate,” Khan said.

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He added that PTCL is using emerging technologies to improve equitable access. The company also aims to help customers engage with its services with greater dignity and independence.

ConnectHear Highlights Technology-Driven Inclusion

Azima Dhanjee, CEO and Co-founder of ConnectHear, said the partnership demonstrates the potential of sustained technology-driven action.

She said the introduction of SILA brings sign language accessibility directly into the customer service environment.

Dhanjee added that ConnectHear was proud to work with PTCL on expanding accessibility in everyday services.

Earlier Collaboration Supported Emergency Alerts

The two organisations have already developed accessibility-focused solutions for the Deaf community.

One such initiative is SUNO, an AI-powered early warning system. The platform delivered emergency alerts in Pakistani Sign Language through WhatsApp.

SUNO helped provide critical information to Deaf people during natural and man-made disasters.

That collaboration reflects the broader focus shared by PTCL and ConnectHear. Both organisations view technology as a tool for reducing barriers and supporting more equitable growth.

Accessibility Technology Expands in Pakistan

The deployment of SILA marks another step toward integrating accessibility into mainstream customer services.

Starting with PTCL centers in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, the initiative could make it easier for Deaf customers to communicate directly with service teams.

Meanwhile, the partnership highlights how artificial intelligence can support inclusion beyond conventional digital services.

For PTCL and ConnectHear, the goal is to make accessibility part of everyday customer interactions and ensure that more people can participate independently.

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