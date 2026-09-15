LIIBS 2026 brings ministers, global executives and industry leaders together in Islamabad.

The Nutshell Group will host the 9th edition of the Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit (LIIBS) 2026 on Thursday, September 17.

The summit will take place at a local hotel in Islamabad. This year’s theme, “The Next Move,” will bring together federal ministers, global institutional leaders and leading corporate executives.

The one-day event will focus on Pakistan’s economic, technological and geopolitical direction. Discussions will also examine the strategic choices that could shape the country’s next phase of growth.

Summit Shifts Focus From Uncertainty to Action

LIIBS 2026 builds on last year’s theme, “Navigating the Unknown.”

This year’s programme moves the conversation from uncertainty toward action. Speakers will explore Pakistan’s next strategic, economic and technological moves.

The summit will also examine who can drive those changes and how businesses, policymakers and institutions can respond to a changing global environment.

Ministers to Open LIIBS 2026

The opening session, titled “The Next Move: Reading the Moment,” will feature senior government officials.

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani will address the gathering. Federal Minister and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation Muhammad Ali will also speak.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb will join the inaugural session. A keynote address will come from Lucia Real Martin, Global Executive Director at ACCA.

Geopolitics and Pakistan’s Global Position

One of the strategic dialogues will examine “Geopolitics, Geoeconomics & Pakistan.”

The session will feature Simon Andrews, Regional Director at the International Finance Corporation; Dr. Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative at UNDP Pakistan; and Andrew Bailey, Managing Director of BASF Pakistan.

People’s Bus Service to Connect Larkana, Qambar and Shahdadkot from September 18

Joining them will be Maheen Rahman, CEO of InfraZamin Pakistan, and Dr. Ayesha K. Khan, Regional Managing Director at Acumen.

The discussion will explore the interaction between global economic shifts, geopolitical developments and Pakistan’s position in international markets.

Business and Technology Take Centre Stage

Another session will focus on “Business, Technology & the New Competitive Landscape.”

Speakers include Serkan Ozturk, Chief of Staff and Strategy Officer at VEON Group; Saira Awan Malik, President of TCS Holdings; and Irfan Wahab Khan, Chairman of easypaisa Digital Bank.

The panel will also feature Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of ABACUS, and Kabir Naqvi, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Abhi Group.

Their discussion will examine how technology and changing consumer expectations are reshaping competition.

AI and Digital Transformation in Focus

The summit will also feature a dedicated session on “AI, Digital Transformation & Economic Value.”

Participants include Saqib Sabah, Managing Director Growth Market Units at SAP; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director of S&P Global Pakistan; and Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO of Mobilink Bank.

Muntaqa Peracha, MD and CEO of foodpanda, will join the discussion alongside Tariq Rashid, Global Telco Growth Leader at Systems Limited.

The session will consider how artificial intelligence and digital transformation can create measurable economic value.

Finance and Investor Confidence

A separate dialogue will focus on “Capital, Finance & The Confidence Economy.”

The panel will include Javed Kureishi, CEO of Pakistan Business Council; Dr. Amjad Waheed, CEO of NBP Funds; and Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad, CEO of Mashreq Pakistan.

Other speakers include Muhammad Shoaib, CEO and Co-Founder of Lucky Investments Ltd; Imtiaz Gadar, CEO of Al Meezan Investment Management; Umair Aijaz, CEO of Raqami Islamic Digital Bank; and Sajjeed Aslam, Partner, Sustainadility, USA.

Discussions will address capital markets, investment confidence and the factors influencing Pakistan’s financial outlook.

Summit to End With Pakistan’s “Moment of Choice”

The final session, “Pakistan’s Moment of Choice,” will bring together prominent political, business and national figures.

Participants include Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2023 to 2024; Senator Dr. Musadik Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination; and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff from 2015 to 2018.

The panel will also feature Ziad Bashir, Chairman of Pakistan Business Council; Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld; and Fahd Hussain, Executive Director of The Express Tribune.

The closing discussion will examine Pakistan’s choices at a time of economic, technological and geopolitical change.

Major Corporate and Institutional Support

LIIBS 2026 has received support from a broad group of corporate and institutional partners.

Coca-Cola Pakistan is supporting the summit, while ABACUS and Systems are Technology Partners. S&P Global is the Research Partner, while ACCA serves as Knowledge Partner.

Sustainadility is the Sustainability Partner, Serena Hotels is the Hospitality Partner and VCAST is the Outreach Partner.

Additional partners include ABHI Microfinance Bank, Interloop, Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), PARCO, PTCL Group, Faysal Bank, BankIslami Pakistan, Mobilink Bank, Mashreq, NBP Funds, Al Meezan Investment Management, Lucky Investments, PharmEvo, Bank AL Habib, Askari Bank, Meezan Bank, Raqami Islamic Digital Bank, TCS and Hilton Pharma.

Overall, LIIBS 2026 aims to bring policymakers and business leaders together for a focused discussion on Pakistan’s next strategic moves. The summit will provide a platform for dialogue on investment, technology, finance and the country’s changing global position.

Follow THE AZB