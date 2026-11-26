Prime Minister says Pakistan’s first astronaut aboard China’s space station represents the aspirations of 240 million people and will inspire future generations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the Shenzhou-24 space mission, carrying Pakistan’s first astronaut to China’s Tiangong Space Station, as “living proof” of the strong friendship between Pakistan and China.

He said cooperation between the two countries had now truly reached the stars.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad on Thursday.

Shehbaz congratulated the Chinese leadership and people on the successful launch of Shenzhou-24 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre on November 25. The mission carried Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali to the Chinese space station, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mission represents aspirations of 240 million Pakistanis

The prime minister thanked China for giving Pakistan the opportunity to participate in the landmark mission.

He said the achievement represented more than the journey of an individual astronaut. Instead, it reflected the hopes and ambitions of 240 million Pakistanis, particularly young people and the country’s scientific community.

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Shehbaz said the historic milestone would encourage young Pakistanis to pursue greater achievements in science and space exploration. He expressed hope that future generations would aim for the Moon and beyond.

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The prime minister appreciated Chinese institutions for training Pakistani astronauts.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), academic institutions, scientists and the armed forces in making the mission possible.

During the meeting, Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with China for the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

He said both countries would continue strengthening cooperation in space science and technology.

Pakistan-China ties reviewed

The prime minister and Chinese ambassador also reviewed bilateral relations. Their discussion included activities organised to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China this year.

Shehbaz asked Ambassador Jiang to convey his greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

He also praised President Xi’s leadership and vision. The prime minister highlighted China’s progress in science, technology and space exploration, as well as its efforts to open its space programme to friendly countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Shehbaz handed over congratulatory letters addressed to President Xi and Premier Li to the Chinese ambassador.

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