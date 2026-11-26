Military says operations were conducted in Nushki, Sibi, Panjgur and Kech between November 20 and 23

Pakistan’s security forces have killed 12 suspected militants during a series of intelligence-based operations across Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the operations took place in Nushki, Sibi, Panjgur and Kech districts between November 20 and 23.

The ISPR described the individuals killed as members of the group it calls Fitna al-Hindustan. It also alleged that the group was backed by India.

Eight militants killed in Nushki operation

The ISPR said security forces targeted a suspected militant hideout in Nushki district on November 20.

An intense exchange of fire followed. As a result, eight alleged militants were killed, according to the statement.

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Security forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the site.

Operations in Sibi, Panjgur and Kech

On November 21, security personnel intercepted suspected militant movement in Sibi district. The engagement resulted in the deaths of two alleged militants, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, security forces conducted two further engagements in Panjgur and Kech districts on November 22 and 23.

During these operations, troops raided suspected militant hideouts and killed two more alleged militants, according to the statement.

The military said the four operations resulted in 12 deaths in total.

Counterterrorism campaign to continue

The ISPR said security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue counterterrorism operations under the vision of “Azm-e-Istehkam”.

The initiative was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

The statement said the campaign would continue to target what the military described as foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism across the country.

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