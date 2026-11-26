Industry professionals attend the Petroleum Institute of Pakistan’s 63rd Annual General Meeting in Karachi.

Abdul Razzak Lakhani proposes stronger professional engagement, technical training and international best practices for Pakistan’s energy sector

The Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP) held its 63rd Annual General Meeting at Beach Luxury Hotel, Karachi, bringing together professionals and leaders from the country’s petroleum and energy sectors.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss industry collaboration, professional development and ways to strengthen the sector’s technical capabilities.

Among those attending were Shehryar Omar, CEO of PIP; Aftab Husain, an experienced refining and energy sector professional; Muhammad Danish, General Manager, Strategy and Business Development; and Robinson Patrick, Finance Manager.

Other participants included Javed Akbar, Director of Vopak and former CEO of Engro Vopak; Ather Iqbal, Director of SAI; and Meraj Ahmed Khwaja, formerly associated with NRL.

Proposals to strengthen industry collaboration

During discussions, Abdul Razzak Lakhani shared proposals to expand PIP’s role in professional engagement and industry development.

He recommended more frequent interactive sessions involving PIP members and the wider professional community. He also called for experienced industry professionals to contribute through knowledge sharing, mentoring and competency development.

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Furthermore, Lakhani proposed expanding technical training through international expertise and established industry practices.

He highlighted the importance of improving asset integrity, operational reliability and process safety. These measures, he said, could also help extend the productive life of industrial plants and facilities.

Focus on standards and operational excellence

Lakhani also stressed the need to strengthen management systems and improve the implementation of international standards.

He proposed greater support for organisations seeking certification readiness. In addition, he highlighted the value of sharing technical knowledge to improve performance across the energy industry.

Drawing on his extensive experience with SGS and international exposure, Lakhani expressed his interest in supporting PIP in advancing these initiatives.

PIP’s role in Pakistan’s energy sector

PIP serves as a platform for collaboration among companies and professionals in Pakistan’s energy industry.

Its activities include policy dialogue, research, international representation and competency development.

The proposals discussed at the AGM focused on building stronger professional networks and improving technical capabilities. They also highlighted opportunities to bring international expertise and industry experience to Pakistan’s energy sector.

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