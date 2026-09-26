Construction advances at CBD Walk and NSIT City as Punjab pushes ahead with projects designed to strengthen its commercial and technology infrastructure.

Lahore, September 26, 2026: CBD Punjab projects are moving ahead at a faster pace as the province seeks to strengthen its position on the global economic and technology map. Construction at CBD Walk and CBD NSIT City is progressing, with officials reviewing timelines and key infrastructure milestones.

The Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab) has accelerated work on several major developments. The projects aim to modernise Lahore’s commercial landscape and create new opportunities for technology and economic activity.

Work Accelerates at NSIT City

Construction teams have expedited hardscaping work at the main entrance of NSIT City, which officials describe as Pakistan’s largest IT hub. CEO CBD Punjab Imran Amin has directed the project teams to complete the central park within the planned timeline.

During a visit to CBD NSIT City, Imran Amin inspected the Celestia IT & Office Tower. Construction continues at a rapid pace at the state-of-the-art facility.

Officials briefed the CEO that glass elevation work has reached the fifth floor. The progress marks another milestone in the development of the IT-focused project.

CBD Walk Construction Nears Key Milestone

Imran Amin also visited CBD Walk and The Second Walk. He chaired a review meeting with project officials and contractors to assess construction progress.

During the briefing, officials said elevation work on all 32 units of CBD Walk is nearing completion. Meanwhile, teams are preparing to lay asphalt on the entrance section.

Safety measures also remain a key part of the development. Project teams are installing fire safety systems designed to meet international standards.

Work has also advanced at The Second Walk. Excavation has been completed, while construction crews have started the next phase of development.

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Focus on Timely Completion

Speaking at the review meeting, Imran Amin said the development teams are executing the projects according to international standards and strict timelines.

He said the completed developments would create new opportunities for IT and economic activity across Punjab. The projects are also expected to contribute to the modernisation of Lahore’s commercial and technology infrastructure.

The site visit and review meeting were attended by senior CBD Punjab officials and project representatives. They included Asif Iqbal, Director Project Management; Asif Babar, Director Construction; Sameer Aftab Sial, Director Architecture & Planning; Omar Hayat, Director Engineering; and Yasir Saifullah, Project Manager.

Representatives of the project contractors also attended the meeting and provided updates on ongoing construction activities.

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