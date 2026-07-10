Pakistan-Malaysia Relations Sindh Governor Bids Farewell to Malaysian Consul General

Pakistan-Malaysia Relations were the focus of a farewell meeting between Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nihal Hashmi and Malaysian Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad at the Governor House in Karachi.

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Leaders Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, education, tourism and cultural exchanges. They also reviewed opportunities to expand collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

Governor Hashmi said Pakistan and Malaysia share strong brotherly ties built on mutual respect, trust and cooperation. Moreover, he praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

Governor Highlights Karachi’s Investment Potential

The governor said Karachi offers significant opportunities in investment, industry, trade, information technology and port-related sectors. In addition, he encouraged stronger business partnerships between Pakistan and Malaysia.

He also noted that educational cooperation and student exchange programmes continue to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Stronger Economic Ties Expected

Governor Hashmi expressed confidence that Pakistan and Malaysia would further expand economic, trade and investment links. Furthermore, he said deeper cooperation would benefit both countries and support long-term growth.

He also commended Consul General Herman Hardynata Ahmad for his valuable contribution to promoting bilateral relations during his diplomatic assignment in Pakistan.

Consul General Thanks Pakistan

Herman Hardynata Ahmad described his stay in Pakistan as a memorable experience. He said he would always remember the warmth, hospitality and friendship shown by the Pakistani people.

Finally, Governor Hashmi conveyed his best wishes to the outgoing consul general. Both dignitaries exchanged commemorative shields at the end of the meeting as a symbol of friendship and cooperation.

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