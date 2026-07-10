Facebook Privacy Experts Warn Public Posts Could Increase AI Security Risks

Experts advise Facebook users to review privacy settings before AI-powered search expands access to public posts.

Facebook Privacy has become a growing concern as experts warn that Meta’s upcoming AI-powered search could make public posts easier to find. They say users should review their privacy settings before sharing personal information online.

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AI Search Will Make Public Content Easier to Find

According to reports, Meta is developing an AI-powered search tool for Facebook. The feature will answer questions instead of displaying only keyword results.

As a result, users will find older public posts and comments more easily. In addition, the AI assistant will organise information into clear, conversational responses.

Experts Warn About Privacy Risks

Security experts believe the new feature will improve access to information. However, they also warn that cybercriminals could use public content to gather personal details.

For example, scammers may analyse public posts to identify potential victims. Consequently, they could launch more convincing phishing attacks or online fraud schemes.

Users Should Strengthen Privacy Settings

Experts encourage Facebook users to share personal updates only with Friends or selected audiences. Instead of posting publicly, users should choose more restrictive privacy options.

Furthermore, they recommend using Facebook’s “Limit Past Posts” tool. This feature changes older public posts to Friends Only with a few simple steps.

Users should also review their privacy settings regularly. At the same time, they should avoid sharing personal details such as phone numbers, home addresses or financial information.

AI Increases the Need for Online Safety

Artificial intelligence continues to change how people search for information online. Meanwhile, security experts urge social media users to stay cautious and protect their digital footprint.

Overall, stronger privacy settings and careful sharing habits can reduce security risks. Therefore, experts advise users to review their Facebook accounts before AI-powered search becomes widely available.

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