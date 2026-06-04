The trailer of Pakistan’s first literary thriller film “Vailkor” was launched at a ceremony held at the Karachi Press Club on June 4, 2026.

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Organizers presented the trailer with English and Chinese subtitles. In addition, a large number of literary, social, government, and journalistic figures attended the event.

Prominent Personalities Attend Ceremony

Several notable speakers addressed the launch ceremony. These included Prof. Dr. Siraj-ud-Daulah, Aram Tanveer, Prof. Dr. Jamal Raza, Prof. Dr. Shuaib-ul-Hassan, and Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

Moreover, Khalid Hassan Khan, Hasbullah Memon, and other guests also participated in the event and shared their views.

Speakers Highlight Importance Of Literary Films

Speakers said that younger generations are increasingly moving away from books. Therefore, they stressed the need for literary films to reconnect youth with reading habits.

They added that such content can raise awareness about literature and encourage educational engagement among young audiences.

Director Aims For Global Impact

Director Khalid Hassan Khan, an award-winning Hollywood graduate, has developed the film as a literary thriller for the digital age.

He aims to give the project a strong identity both in Pakistan and internationally. As a result, the film is expected to attract global attention.

Cast And Production Details

The film features Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Shamim Ahmad Sherazi, Talal Furhat, Ayan Ali, and other actors.

Imran Sheikh and Syed Evas Ali produced the film. Meanwhile, production teams completed filming at historic Frere Hall Library in Karachi, which houses around 70,000 books.

Film Shot At Historic Frere Hall Library

The film was shot at Frere Hall Library, one of Karachi’s most historic literary sites. The location added cultural depth to the production and supported its literary theme.

Organizers believe the setting strengthens the film’s message about the importance of books and learning.