There are meetings in life that seem accidental at first but later become deeply meaningful. For Andy Liao, CEO of Han Geng (Gwadar), his friendship with Mr. Majyd Aziz stands as one of those rare experiences.

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He describes Majyd Aziz as a respected business leader, social activist, and advocate for international trade in Pakistan.

First Meeting In Karachi

Their friendship began in December 2021 during Federation Chamber elections in Karachi. At their first meeting, Andy Liao observed Mr. Aziz’s energy, confidence, and strong vision despite his senior age.

After the meeting, Liao learned more about him through public sources and media reports. As a result, he developed deep respect for Aziz’s long career in business leadership, labor relations, and public service.

A Career Of Leadership And Service

Majyd Aziz has served as President of the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (2026–2028) and previously led the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). He has also worked with government institutions and international labor organizations.

In addition, he has contributed to education, youth development, and policy discussions in Pakistan and abroad.

Mentor-Like Guidance And Business Exchange

As their interaction grew, the relationship evolved beyond formal meetings. Liao later visited MHG Group in Karachi and observed the family business closely.

During discussions, Aziz shared guidance on business challenges and life decisions. Consequently, Liao began to view him as a mentor rather than only a business leader.

Visit To China Strengthens Cooperation

In 2024, Andy Liao invited Majyd Aziz to China. The visit included stops in Beijing and Shandong, where both explored cultural and economic cooperation opportunities.

They visited historic landmarks and also discussed agricultural and industrial collaboration, including livestock and donkey industry development.

Aziz also participated in an international development conference in Shandong, where Pakistani and Chinese representatives discussed future partnerships.

Friendship Reflects China-Pakistan Ties

Liao notes that the friendship reflects the broader relationship between China and Pakistan. He emphasizes that real cooperation goes beyond government ties and exists at the people-to-people level.

Although both come from different cultures and generations, they built trust through mutual respect and understanding.

A Lasting Personal Connection

For Andy Liao, the friendship symbolizes sincerity and long-term trust. He describes it as a personal experience of the famous phrase often used for China-Pakistan relations: “higher than the mountains, deeper than the oceans.”

He concludes that the strongest foundation of bilateral friendship lies in human connections that transcend borders and backgrounds.