TDAP and PIFD discuss collaboration to modernise Pakistan’s furniture sector and strengthen exports.

The institutions agreed to strengthen industry-academia links, expand training and support PIFD’s participation in TDAP events.

LAHORE, August 19, 2026: The Director E&M-II of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) visited the Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) in Lahore to explore new areas of institutional cooperation.

The meeting focused on strengthening Pakistan’s furniture industry while preserving its traditional craftsmanship. Both sides agreed that greater collaboration could help modernise the sector and improve its competitiveness in international markets.

Furniture Sector Collaboration

The two institutions reached a mutual understanding to work together on modernising Pakistan’s furniture sector. At the same time, the partnership will seek to preserve traditional skills and craftsmanship that form an important part of the industry’s identity.

The proposed collaboration will also include capacity-building and professional training programmes. These initiatives aim to equip industry professionals and students with skills aligned with evolving market requirements.

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Moreover, TDAP and PIFD agreed to strengthen Pakistan furniture exports by improving market readiness and supporting businesses seeking opportunities in international markets.

Stronger Industry-Academia Links

The institutions also agreed to deepen links between academia and industry. Such cooperation can create opportunities for students, designers and businesses to work together on practical solutions for the furniture sector.

PIFD will also be facilitated to participate in TDAP’s flagship events. This could provide designers and students with greater exposure to exporters, buyers and international markets.

Both sides further agreed to cooperate on initiatives designed to strengthen Pakistan’s export potential. The discussions also covered ways to improve product development and market preparedness.

MoU Partnership Takes Shape

Work has already started on a Memorandum of Understanding between PIFD and TDAP’s E&M-II Division.

The proposed MoU will provide a formal framework for the partnership. It is expected to support joint initiatives in training, industry development, academic collaboration and export promotion.

The cooperation marks a step towards connecting Pakistan’s design and creative talent with the country’s wider trade-development efforts.

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